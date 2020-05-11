Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

