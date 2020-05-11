KARMA Hits 1-Day Volume of $698.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $698.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.