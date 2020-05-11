KBC Group NV Has $5.84 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $266.73 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.69 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

