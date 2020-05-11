Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

