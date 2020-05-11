Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.10 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.03 ($9.34).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

