Kevin Rendino Purchases 10,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $16,300.00.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,142 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $1,450.34.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 6,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,450.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 14,534 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $28,486.64.

TURN remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Monday. 29,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,998. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

