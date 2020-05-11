Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 61,414 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.6% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 505,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 229,077 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,753,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,357,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

