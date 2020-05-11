Key Financial Inc Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,598 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

