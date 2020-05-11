KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Myers Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MYE stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

