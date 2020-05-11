KeyCorp Comments on Gibraltar Industries Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

