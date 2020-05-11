KeyCorp Comments on Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRTEA. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

QRTEA opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,218.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 289,416 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.