KeyCorp Weighs in on Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCFT. TheStreet downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

