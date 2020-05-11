KickToken Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, ProBit Exchange, YoBit and ABCC. KickToken has a market capitalization of $293,706.40 and $121,230.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03662485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,285,102,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,619,502,884 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bilaxy, ABCC, Dcoin, P2PB2B, CoinBene, Gate.io, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Exmo, Coinsbit, KuCoin, BitMart, COSS, Livecoin and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

