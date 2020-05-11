Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas bought 39,390 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 106,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,198. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

