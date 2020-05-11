Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. 1,108,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,030. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.