Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$140.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$161.44.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$171.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$74.48 and a 12 month high of C$172.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.65.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

