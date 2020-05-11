Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

