Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 40,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,332. The firm has a market cap of $871.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

