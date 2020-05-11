Klepierre’s (KLPEF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KLPEF. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KLPEF stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $18.73. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

