Klepierre’s (KLPEF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on KLPEF. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
KLPEF stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $18.73. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
