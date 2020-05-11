KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 127,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,509. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.46.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,947,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

