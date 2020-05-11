Knowles Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Knowles in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KN. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

KN stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,878,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Knowles by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Knowles by 1,228.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 344,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

