Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.