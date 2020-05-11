Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. 58,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,536. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Koss has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

