Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to post $356.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $367.80 million. Kraton reported sales of $495.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 200,270 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 349,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kraton by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRA opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.17. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

