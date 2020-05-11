KRM22 (LON:KRM) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KRM stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,453 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. KRM22 has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.99.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

