Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,110,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 27,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE KR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,766,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,421. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.