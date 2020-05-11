Kuende Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,885.96 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $126,885.96 and approximately $75.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.03 or 0.03686602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031695 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

