L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 56.7% in April

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.37. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. L S Starrett has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.88%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at $139,919.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at $195,886.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L S Starrett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

