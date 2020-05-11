Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $8,035,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. 1,650,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,983. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

