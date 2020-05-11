Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Update

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LSBK stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

