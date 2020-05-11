Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.29. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

