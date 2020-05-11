Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.29. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

