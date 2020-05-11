Land Securities Group’s (LSGOF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSGOF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$8.27 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

