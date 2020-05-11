Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Up 48.0% in April

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. 78,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,913. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

