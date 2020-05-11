Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has an average rating of “Buy”.

MRPRF stock remained flat at $$8.17 during midday trading on Monday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

