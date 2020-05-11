Lawrence J. Burian Sells 20,000 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Burian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSG Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of MSG Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00.

MSG Networks stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.