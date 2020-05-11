Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 60,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,855. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

