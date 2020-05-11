LCI Industries to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LCII. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:LCII opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

