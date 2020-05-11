LendingClub (LC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – LendingClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – LendingClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

4/29/2020 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

4/14/2020 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – LendingClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

