Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Lennar stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $53.32. 1,802,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,156. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

