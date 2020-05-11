LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Update

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,434,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 257,225 shares during the period.

Get LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A alerts:

Shares of LHC stock remained flat at $$10.31 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.