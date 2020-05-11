LHT Reaches One Day Volume of $100.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, LHT has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $872,487.64 and approximately $100.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

