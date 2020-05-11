LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $843.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.03703317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011612 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,457,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,635,574 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

