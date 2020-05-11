LINA Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $101,546.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,074,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

