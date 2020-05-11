Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. 11,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,126. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02.

