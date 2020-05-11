Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $60.43.

