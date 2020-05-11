Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,517. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

