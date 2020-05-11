Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.28 Million in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,430. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

