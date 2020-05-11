Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

