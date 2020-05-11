Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 319,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 275,001 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 140,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 626,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 626,656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. 735,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,632,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

