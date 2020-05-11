Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 392,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 79,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $389,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $7.43. 543,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,059. The firm has a market cap of $192.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

